Eatery, dairy penalised over substandard cheese

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

Additional Deputy Commissioner Amaninder Kaur Brar has fined Golden Hut, a restaurant at Gholu Majra, with Rs 5,000 and Ankush Dairy with Rs 10,000 for using substandard cheese.

Ravinandan, Food Safety Officer, Office of Civil Surgeon, Mohali, had presented a complaint in the regard.

Samples of cheese were taken from the two units on June 12 last year and sent to a lab in Chandigarh for testing. The test report mentioned the quality of the sampled products as substandard.

The court observed that since Section 26 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, was violated, Gobind Singh, the owner of Golden Hut, should be penalised with Rs 5,000. Ankush Dairy was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.