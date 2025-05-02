EC initiatives to improve voter lists, polling

The Election Commission of India has introduced new initiatives aimed at improving the accuracy of electoral rolls, making the voting process more convenient for citizens.

The Commission will now obtain death registration data electronically from the Registrar General of India. This will ensure that the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) receive timely information about registered deaths. This will also enable booth-level officers (BLOs) to re-verify the information through field visits, without waiting for a formal request under Form 7.

To make Voter Information Slips (VIS) more elector-friendly, the Commission has also decided to modify its design. The serial number and part number of the voter will now be displayed more prominently, with increased font size, making it easier for voters to identify their polling station.

The Commission has also directed that all BLOs be issued standard photo identity cards to ensure that citizens can recognise and interact confidently with BLOs during voter verification and registration drives. As the first interface between the voters and the ECI in performing election related duties, it is important that BLOs are easily identifiable to the public while conducting house-to-house visits.