DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / EC initiatives to improve voter lists, polling

EC initiatives to improve voter lists, polling

Commission will now obtain death registration data electronically
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Election Commission of India has introduced new initiatives aimed at improving the accuracy of electoral rolls, making the voting process more convenient for citizens.

The Commission will now obtain death registration data electronically from the Registrar General of India. This will ensure that the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) receive timely information about registered deaths. This will also enable booth-level officers (BLOs) to re-verify the information through field visits, without waiting for a formal request under Form 7.

To make Voter Information Slips (VIS) more elector-friendly, the Commission has also decided to modify its design. The serial number and part number of the voter will now be displayed more prominently, with increased font size, making it easier for voters to identify their polling station.

Advertisement

The Commission has also directed that all BLOs be issued standard photo identity cards to ensure that citizens can recognise and interact confidently with BLOs during voter verification and registration drives. As the first interface between the voters and the ECI in performing election related duties, it is important that BLOs are easily identifiable to the public while conducting house-to-house visits.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper