ECI empowering young voters, says Chandigarh Adviser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

The UT Election Department celebrated 13th National Voters’ Day by organising a state-level function at the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, here today.

The theme of National Voter’s Day this year is “Nothing like Voting, I vote for Sure”.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal was the chief guest at the function. Vijay N Zade, Chief Electoral Officer, UT, was also present along with other officers at the function.

Students presented a colourful cultural programme. The public and the officers present at the event took the pledge to have faith in democracy and to vote in every election fearlessly. The song, “Main Bharat Hoon”, released by the ECI, was also played during the celebrations.

The Adviser stated the Election Commission of India had made numerous efforts to empower young voters, such as the recent amendments to the electoral process that allow young residents aged 17 years to apply in advance. New forms, four qualifying dates (January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1) and the voluntary linking of Aadhaar with the voter card are among the changes.

The chief guest felicitated the young first-time voters by distributing the newly prepared voter cards among them. He awarded the winners of the national voter awareness contest 2022 and also the BLOs who performed outstandingly during the Special Summary Revision 2023.

He congratulated all citizens, especially the newly enrolled voters, on the occasion and exhorted the young voters to cast their vote in the next election.

The 13th National Voters Day was observed at the AERO level as well as at all 597 polling stations in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Further, all senior secondary schools, colleges and other organisations in the city also celebrated the day.

National Voters’ Day at ITBP centre

National Voters’ Day was observed at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh on Wednesday. Addressing officers at the centre, Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan said citizens should pledge to participate in the electoral process responsibly as it is important for building the future of the nation. It was on this day in 1950 that the Election Commission of India was formed to conduct and oversee democratic elections in India.