Eco City-3 project: GMADA acquires 716 acres from 9 villages

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has acquired 716 acres of land from nine villages for the Eco City-3 project of New Chandigarh. The Land Acquisition Collector of GMADA announced the award of compensation on Tuesday, thereby clearing the way for taking possession of the land from the owners under Section 19 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The villages whose land has been acquired under the award announced by GMADA include Kansala (169 acres), Kartarpur (93.6 acres), Rajgarh (42.1 acres), Takipur (317.3 acres), Hoshiarpur (59 acres), Rasulpur (2.06 acres), Dhodemajra (0.3 acre), Majra (6 acres) and Salamatpur (6.7 acres).

As per the fixed land valuation, compensation of Rs 5.91 crore per acre has been awarded to landowners in Rasulpur, Rs 6.46 crore per acre to Salamatpur, Rs 6.40 crore per acre to Dhodemajra, Rs 4.99 crore per acre to Takipur, Rs 4.27 crore per acre to Rajgarh, Rs 5.43 crore per acre to Kartarpur, Rs 4.27 crore per acre to Majra, Rs 5.46 crore per acre to Kansala and Rs 4.98 crore per acre to Hoshiarpur.

GMADA has determined the value of the acquired land on the basis of the average sale registrations recorded in these villages over the past three years.

Landowners will also have the option to opt for land pooling. Under the land-pooling policy, farmers can avail 1,000 square yards of residential space and 200 square yards of commercial space per acre of acquired land. In case commercial space is not opted for, landowners can instead take 1,600 square yards of residential space per acre. Farmers seeking land pooling will be required to submit their applications within 120 days.

In addition, farmers will be provided with a convenience certificate, under which they will be eligible for exemption from stamp duty for registration, within two years, on the purchase of agricultural land anywhere in Punjab. Farmers will also be entitled to an electricity connection for agricultural purposes and an annual subsistence allowance of Rs 25,000.

Besides this, compensation will also be paid for trees, houses and other structures located on the acquired land. Officials said the disbursement of compensation would begin immediately.