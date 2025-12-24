DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Eco City-3 project: GMADA acquires 716 acres from 9 villages

Eco City-3 project: GMADA acquires 716 acres from 9 villages

Compensation ranges from Rs 4 crore to Rs 6 crore per acre

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 11:20 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has acquired 716 acres of land from nine villages for the Eco City-3 project of New Chandigarh. The Land Acquisition Collector of GMADA announced the award of compensation on Tuesday, thereby clearing the way for taking possession of the land from the owners under Section 19 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Advertisement

The villages whose land has been acquired under the award announced by GMADA include Kansala (169 acres), Kartarpur (93.6 acres), Rajgarh (42.1 acres), Takipur (317.3 acres), Hoshiarpur (59 acres), Rasulpur (2.06 acres), Dhodemajra (0.3 acre), Majra (6 acres) and Salamatpur (6.7 acres).

Advertisement

As per the fixed land valuation, compensation of Rs 5.91 crore per acre has been awarded to landowners in Rasulpur, Rs 6.46 crore per acre to Salamatpur, Rs 6.40 crore per acre to Dhodemajra, Rs 4.99 crore per acre to Takipur, Rs 4.27 crore per acre to Rajgarh, Rs 5.43 crore per acre to Kartarpur, Rs 4.27 crore per acre to Majra, Rs 5.46 crore per acre to Kansala and Rs 4.98 crore per acre to Hoshiarpur.

Advertisement

GMADA has determined the value of the acquired land on the basis of the average sale registrations recorded in these villages over the past three years.

Landowners will also have the option to opt for land pooling. Under the land-pooling policy, farmers can avail 1,000 square yards of residential space and 200 square yards of commercial space per acre of acquired land. In case commercial space is not opted for, landowners can instead take 1,600 square yards of residential space per acre. Farmers seeking land pooling will be required to submit their applications within 120 days.

Advertisement

In addition, farmers will be provided with a convenience certificate, under which they will be eligible for exemption from stamp duty for registration, within two years, on the purchase of agricultural land anywhere in Punjab. Farmers will also be entitled to an electricity connection for agricultural purposes and an annual subsistence allowance of Rs 25,000.

Besides this, compensation will also be paid for trees, houses and other structures located on the acquired land. Officials said the disbursement of compensation would begin immediately.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts