DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / ED arrests key agent in Rs 400-crore investment scam

ED arrests key agent in Rs 400-crore investment scam

Accused remanded to nine-day ED custody for interrogation
article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:55 PM Sep 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chandigarh Zonal Office, has arrested Harinder Pal Singh, one of the main agents in India, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in connection with the large-scale investment fraud carried out through the QFX/YFX/Botbro platforms.

Advertisement

Harinder Pal Singh, head of the “Singh Brothers Team”, was produced before the Special Court under PMLA, Chandigarh, which remanded him to nine-day ED custody for interrogation.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs registered across Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other states under Sections 120B, 406 and 420 of IPC, alleging that QFX group of companies and their agents defrauded thousands of investors by promising assured monthly returns through purported forex trading schemes.

Advertisement

According to the probe, the syndicate—masterminded by Navab alias Lavish Chaudhary, currently operating from Dubai—mobilised hundreds of crores of rupees through an unregulated deposit scheme, luring investors with the promise of 5–6% monthly returns.

The funds were collected in India through a network of top agents, layered via multiple shell companies and payment gateways to conceal their origin.

Advertisement

Investigators also found that the fraudulent platforms kept changing names every few months to attract new investors. Singh emerged as a vital conduit between the India-based agents’ network and the Dubai-based masterminds, leading to his arrest on September 17.

Earlier, ED had carried out searches under Section 17 of PMLA on February 11, 2025, and July 4, 2025, across multiple locations in India, resulting in the seizure/attachment of Proceeds of Crime (POC) worth Rs 400 crore.

Further investigation is under way to trace remaining POC, identify additional agents, and bring the masterminds operating from foreign jurisdictions to justice, the agency said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts