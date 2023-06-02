ED attaches ex-revenue official's Rs 8-cr properties in money laundering case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 1

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 8 crore of Varinderpal Dhoot, former naib tehsildar, in an alleged money laundering case involving revenue officials and others for misallocating shares of more than 99 acres shamlat (panchayat land) of Seonk village in Mohali district in the name of ineligible villagers and outsiders.

The attached properties of former naib tehsildar Dhoot include his residential premises situated in Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur.

On May 20, a Special Enforcement Directorate court rejected the bail application of Dhoot in the alleged money-laundering case linked to alleged fraud in the sale of Seonk village land in Majri block.

Dhoot was taken into custody on April 21 . The Directorate of Enforcement had alleged that Dhoot and some others “fraudulently” allotted the shares of shamlat of Seonk village in the name of six villagers.

The agency found that “unexplained” credit entries of more than Rs 15 crore, including Rs 8 crore in cash, were received in bank accounts of Dhoot and his family members.