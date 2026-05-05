ED files chargesheet against two Chandigarh MC officials

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against MC chief sanitary inspector Chandramohan and two others before the PMLA court here in a money laundering case.

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The directorate had registered a complaint and started an investigation after the CBI arrested Chandramohan and Sandeep Kumar, an employee of the Medical Health Department, while allegedly accepting bribe from a sacked employee in 2023.

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The CBI had arrested them on a complaint by the sacked employee, Jatinder of Ramdarbar.

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Jatinder had stated that he was removed from the job and sought Chandramohan’s help to get it back. The officer allegedly told him that he would have to convince Sandeep Kumar. He met Sandeep, who allegedly sought Rs 3 lakh. Since he did not want to give bribe, he approached the CBI. A trap was laid and the accused were arrested.