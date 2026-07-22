ED files PMLA complaint against Mohali society secretary in Rs 348 crore land scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court (PMLA), Mohali, against Ajay Sehgal, Secretary of Indian Co-operative House Building Limited, for allegedly laundering proceeds of crime amounting to nearly Rs 348 crore.

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The complaint, filed on July 20, stems from an FIR registered by the Punjab Police against Sehgal and others for obtaining Change of Land Use (CLU) approvals using forged consent letters. ED initiated its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

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According to ED, investigation revealed that Sehgal was the mastermind behind the generation and concealment of proceeds of crime linked to a real estate project named “SUNTEC CITY” on 108.58 acres of agricultural land in the Greater Mohali area. The society allegedly submitted fake consent letters to the Department of Town and Country Planning to secure CLU permissions, after which GMADA granted a licence for the residential and commercial project.

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The agency claimed that even after the partial CLU was revoked under Section 85 of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, the accused continued to generate proceeds of crime. Searches conducted by ED in May and June 2026 at multiple premises connected to Sehgal led to the recovery of incriminating documents, digital devices, and unaccounted cash of Rs 30.98 lakh.

Ajay Sehgal was arrested on May 22, 2026, under Section 19 of the PMLA. ED has quantified the proceeds of crime at nearly Rs 348 crore, comprising Rs 212.58 crore from sales and Rs 135.41 crore worth of unsold inventory.

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Further probe established that Sehgal, along with others, knowingly generated, acquired, possessed, concealed, and utilised the tainted proceeds arising from scheduled offences, including fraudulent change of land use and illegal approvals under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).

The investigation also highlighted irregularities involving ABS Township Private Limited, which was granted CLU for 14.59 acres and had altered the original approved layout without following due procedure. The agency said building plan approvals were obtained without a valid CLU, in violation of building rules.