ED raid at Panchkula cop’s house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 8

A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) swooped down on the residence of an ASI of the Panchkula police at Sector 25 here today.

The raid is believed to be linked with a case involving financial irregularities running into crores of rupees.

The ED team started its search operation at the cop’s house around 8 am. The raid was underway at the time of filing of this report. Bank officials were accompanying the ED team.

