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Home / Chandigarh / ED raid at real estate firm office in Mohali ends

ED raid at real estate firm office in Mohali ends

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the TDI Infratech Limited office in Sector 119 ended after three days as sleuths walked out with a posse of documents and electronic devices around 4 pm on Wednesday.

A team of about 15 ED officials accompanied by CRPF personnel had swooped down on the office of the real estate firm on September 28 around 11 am. The officials scrutinised documents, computers and other electronic devices. They took the mobile phones of TDI officials and employees present on the premises into their custody and began examining the records.

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After a preliminary inquiry, the mobile phones of some employees were returned. By the evening, mattresses had arrived at the office for overnight stay of TDI employees and ED officials.

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However, the ED action continued at Mohali realtor-jeweller STJ Group office on the sixth floor of Mohali Citi Center-2 in Aerocity on Airport Road at the time of filing of this report. The raid on the office premises had begun on Tuesday afternoon.

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