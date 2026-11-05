ED raid at realty firm in Mohali enters Day 2

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials continued their raid for a second day on Tuesday at the main office of real estate firm Marbella Grand in Sector 82 on IT City Road. The ED sleuths continued their probe in Tower-H of the project till late Tuesday evening.

Around 10 ED officials, along with two paramilitary personnel, arrived at the spot in two vehicles. Officials remained tight-lipped over the developments.

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Deepak Garg, director of Marbella Group, is chairperson of a sector-specific committee constituted by the Punjab Government to prepare a customised transformation roadmap for the real estate sector aimed at promoting structured engagement between the real estate industry and the government.

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The ED action coincided with the raid at former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora's house in Hoshiarpur on Monday morning, which ended after 40 hours.

Arora was allegedly caught with Rs 50 lakh in cash notes, purportedly as a bribe to VB, AIG, in Zirakpur on October 15, 2022. The car in which the accused was travelling and his mobile phones were taken into possession.