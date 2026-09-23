ED raid on GMADA continues for second day; role of land aggregator Tila Consultants under scanner

Even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues with its search and seizure operations in the office of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on the second day today, the role of a land aggregator for the authority, Tila Consultants and Contractors Pvt Ltd., is also under scrutiny.

Sources in the premier investigation agency have told The Tribune that there were alleged irregularities in land acquisition and change of land use approvals for private realtors, and the role of the above-mentioned company, owned by Kirti Sadhu Bas, is being investigated. The consultancy handles works of several state governments and Central Government authorities.

Advertisement

The ED is reportedly examining the records of persons whose land was acquired recently by GMADA in New Chandigarh and Mohali.

Advertisement

More than 100 ED sleuths are reportedly conducting the search operation at the GMADA office. While the junior officers in the authority were allowed to leave around 10 pm last night, the senior officers, including Secretary Housing Vikas Garg, stayed put in their office.

Sources said that the role of another company, Tirupati Infraprojects, is being thoroughly investigated. This company is already under the scanner of both ED and CBI and has faced multiple raids by the two agencies in the past few years. This company controls the Remigate Buildestates (India) Pvt Ltd and MB Infrabuild Pvt Ltd., which had acquired two sites in Mohali and thereafter received financial relief, running into crores, from GMADA.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, ED teams, assisted by CRPF personnel, raided the GMADA office and sealed at least three floors of the building, including the Chief Engineer’s chamber. Mobile phones of senior officials and office computers were also taken into custody.

The ED questioned several senior GMADA functionaries, including Vikas Garg, GMADA Chief Administrator Sandeep Rishi, Land Acquisition Collector Rohit Jindal, Estate Officer Aman Gupta, Additional Chief Administrator Amarinder Singh Malhi, Additional Chief Administrator (Finance) Rakesh Popli and Chief Engineer Ajay Garg. The officials were initially questioned jointly and were subsequently taken to their respective offices for further questioning. The agency also retrieved chat records from their mobile phones, according to sources.

The ED carried out search and survey operations at 27 locations across Delhi, Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ludhiana. A key issue being examined is the alleged waiver of more than Rs 100 crore in dues to Remigate, which is developing a food court on a 1.3-acre site in Mohali. The waiver was approved at the 34th meeting of GMADA in 2025, chaired by then Chief Secretary KAP Sinha. The then GMADA Chief Engineer had reportedly maintained that a demand of around Rs 40 crore in non-construction charges was not justified as the site was not free from encumbrances.