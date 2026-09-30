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Home / Chandigarh / ED raids at TDI Infratech continue for 3rd day; STJ Group office also raided in Mohali

ED raids at TDI Infratech continue for 3rd day; STJ Group office also raided in Mohali

Sleuths examine land-deal records, computers and mobile phones; probe linked to alleged PR-6 compensation irregularities

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:09 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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ED officials scrutinised documents, computers and other electronic devices at the TDI office. Representative image/File
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Enforcement Directorate raids at the TDI Infratech Limited office in Sector 119 here continued for the third day on Wednesday, with sleuths scanning official documents related to land dealings and questioning top officials of the real estate firm.

Another Mohali realtor-jeweller also remained on the ED's radar, as the office of developer STJ Group on the sixth floor of Mohali Citi Center-2 in Aerocity on Airport Road was raided on Tuesday afternoon and the operation was continuing.

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ED officials conducted a raid at the office of real estate firm TDI House in Sector 119 on September 28 around 11 am, with a team of about 15 officials accompanied by CRPF personnel.

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The officials scrutinised documents, computers and other electronic devices at the office. They also took the mobile phones of TDI officials and employees present on the premises and began examining the records.

After a preliminary inquiry, the mobile phones of some employees were returned. By evening, mattresses had arrived at the office for the overnight stay of TDI employees and ED officials.

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Eyewitnesses said the probe continued throughout Tuesday and was still continuing on Wednesday morning.

Officials remained tight-lipped over the proceedings, but sources said the ED action came after a complaint was recently made against TDI regarding alleged irregularities in compensation for land acquired for the PR-6 Road.

According to sources, after land earmarked under the Master Plan received Change of Land Use (CLU) clearance, top officials, including directors, allegedly transferred the land titles in the names of close family members to avail higher compensation.

Later, when the development came to light, TDI officials approached senior officials of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), seeking cancellation of the registrations.

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