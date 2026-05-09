icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / ED raids continue in Kharar, Mohali

ED raids continue in Kharar, Mohali

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids continued at 12 locations in Mohali till late on Friday evening.

Advertisement

The ED teams camped at the ninth floor flat of Nitin Gohal at Western Towers in Kharar and Phase-4 house of Pritpal Singh Dhindsa throughout the day. Dhindsa is a prominent businessman of Mohali, having business interests in electrical works, an industrial unit, and real estate business.

Advertisement

Local businessmen said Dhindsa per se was not associated with any political party but was well-connected with every party. "Earlier, he used to back the Congress when it was in power. He was close friends with a former minister, having supported him during Assembly elections. Of late, he had developed inclination towards the ruling AAP," a businessman said.

Advertisement

Till the filing of report at 11 pm, ED officials were still inside the Kharar flat and the Phase-4 house with the key suspects under sleuths' gaze. CRPF personnel were guarding the stairway and the main entrance of the premises.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts