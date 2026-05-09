ED raids continue in Kharar, Mohali

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids continued at 12 locations in Mohali till late on Friday evening.

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The ED teams camped at the ninth floor flat of Nitin Gohal at Western Towers in Kharar and Phase-4 house of Pritpal Singh Dhindsa throughout the day. Dhindsa is a prominent businessman of Mohali, having business interests in electrical works, an industrial unit, and real estate business.

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Local businessmen said Dhindsa per se was not associated with any political party but was well-connected with every party. "Earlier, he used to back the Congress when it was in power. He was close friends with a former minister, having supported him during Assembly elections. Of late, he had developed inclination towards the ruling AAP," a businessman said.

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Till the filing of report at 11 pm, ED officials were still inside the Kharar flat and the Phase-4 house with the key suspects under sleuths' gaze. CRPF personnel were guarding the stairway and the main entrance of the premises.