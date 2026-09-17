ED raids Mohali house in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search and seizure operations at several business and residential premises in Mohali, Dera Bassi and Patiala on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as part of a money laundering investigation into fake call centres. These centres were allegedly involved in duping US citizens.

In a statement issued later, the federal agency said it had seized 66 mobile phones, 13 laptops, hard disks, cash and bags containing documents from four premises in Sector 82, Mohali, besides locations in Patiala and Pune.

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In Sector 82, ED officials, accompanied by CRPF personnel, arrived at the residence of a local businessman around 8.30 pm on Tuesday and continued the search until around 10 am on Wednesday.

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Sources said the house had been rented out and two individuals were questioned during the operation. Six ED officials were seen leaving the house with two sealed bags and a laptop. Two persons subsequently came out of the house and left on a Gujarat-registered motorcycle and in a luxury car.

A businessman from Mehsana, Gujarat, who is said to own a nightclub in Sector 26, was the focus of the ED probe at the premises, sources said.

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Neighbours said they were unaware of the background of the individuals, adding that they visited the premises intermittently.

The ED said it was examining “the calling campaigns, scripts, dialler and VoIP-based systems, victim-related data, payment channels, the persons managing and controlling the operations, as well as the flow of funds generated through the alleged activities of the call centres”.

Over the past five years, the local police have busted several fake call centres operating from industrial and residential areas in Mohali and allegedly targeting US citizens. The police have repeatedly stated that victims were duped through bulk spam emails.

Fake call centre crackdowns

May 2024: The police arrested 155 call-centre employees during a nightlong raid in Sector 74. They seized 79 desktop computers, 204 laptops and several mobile phones. The employees were allegedly targeting US citizens, while the Gujarat-based kingpins remained absconding.

June 2024: The police raided Kailash Tower in Phase 8B, Industrial Area, and arrested 37 suspects allegedly running a fake call centre. The racket was operating a fake PayPal support scam under the guise of an IT company, Webtap Private Limited. SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said 45 laptops with 45 headphone microphones, 59 mobile handsets and a Mercedes car registered in Delhi were recovered from Gujarat-based kingpins Kaivin Patel and Parteek Dudhat.

July 2025: Six persons were arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre in Phase 8B, Industrial Area. Those arrested included owner Rohit Mehra, Jitesh Kumar of Ludhiana, Goa native Anvar Rodrix, Kolkata-based Somdev and Anthony, and Pune-based Budha Bhushan Kamle.

July 2026: Seven suspects were arrested in a raid on a fake call centre in Sector 78. Those arrested included local operator Pawan Kumar, manager Jatinder Kachhwaha of Okhla, and youths from Ludhiana, Dehradun and Uttarakhand.