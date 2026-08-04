ED raids Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation office in Chandigarh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (PSIDC) office, also known as Udyog Bhawan, in Chandigarh.

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A team from the ED's Jalandhar unit reached Udyog Bhawan around 10 am and began the investigation. Sources said senior PSIDC officials and members of the accounts department were being questioned.

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The premises were cordoned off and security arrangements were put in place as the searches continued. The development has triggered concern within the corporation and the Industries and Commerce Department.

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Officials remained tight-lipped over the ongoing investigation.

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Aman Arora currently heads the department after assuming charge following a Cabinet reshuffle.

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The searches come after former Industries and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore financial fraud case.

The Supreme Court had declined his medical bail plea last month, and the ED's investigation in the case is continuing.