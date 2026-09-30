ED raids several prominent jewellers of Chandigarh in IDFC First Bank scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today searched 14 premises across the Tricity, mostly linked to jewellers and builders, as part of its investigation into the Rs 645-crore IDFC First Bank scam.

The ED’s Chandigarh Zonal Office-II carried out searches at Sham Jewellers in Sector 34, Malik Jewellers in Sector 8-B, Sunder Jewellers in Sector 35-C and several other premises.

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The search at Sham Jewellers began around 7 am and continued till the filing of this report. The showroom remained closed for business, with customers being told that an internal “audit” was under way.

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Sources said the ED sleuths collected data and examined entries related to the purchase and sale of goods while questioning employees for several hours. The operation was conducted amid a heavy police presence, including personnel from the reserve forces.

An official said ED officials, accompanied by paramilitary personnel, carried out the operation behind a half-drawn shutter that remained down throughout the day. Passersby and customers who stopped at the showroom were told that an “audit” was under way.

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The ED said the investigation had revealed that proceeds of the alleged money laundering reached accused IAS officers and other government servants. Documents and other material recovered during the searches were being examined, the agency said. The case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of an FIR registered in Haryana in February 2026. The departments concerned had found discrepancies in the balances of the Development and Panchayat Department’s accounts with IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

According to the ED’s investigation, employees of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank colluded with Haryana IAS officers and other officials to open bank accounts at specific branches. Public funds were transferred to shell entities floated by accused bank employees. The funds were subsequently transferred from these entities to jewellers and real estate businesses, with cash being received in return for the banking transactions.

The ED said its investigation had found that Sunder Jewellers received approximately Rs 3.15 crore in its bank account from Capco Fintech Services, which the agency described as a shell entity.

The agency said Mahender Khurana, a partner in Sunder Jewellers, told investigators that after the amount was credited by Capco Fintech Services, the corresponding cash, after deduction of an agreed commission, was handed over to the accused through his employees.

Similarly, MB Gold Traders allegedly received Rs 1 crore from Capco Fintech Services. The ED said Manoj Gunwant Bhosle, proprietor of MB Gold Traders, told investigators that the cash amount, after deduction of the commission, was handed over to the accused.

The ED said large amounts of cash were generated through various jewellers and distributed among the accused, including IAS officers. The agency alleged that transactions with jewellers were used to conceal the proceeds of crime and project them as legitimate funds.