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Home / Chandigarh / ED raids TDI office in Sector 119 of Mohali

ED raids TDI office in Sector 119 of Mohali

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:58 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials today raided the office of real estate firm TDI House in Sector 119 here. The raid began around 11 am, with a team of about 15 officials accompanied by CRPF personnel.

The officials scrutinised documents, computers and other electronic devices at the office. They also took the mobile phones of TDI officials and employees present at the premises and began examining the records. After a preliminary inquiry, the mobile phones of some employees were returned.

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ED officials remained tight-lipped about the case being investigated. Sources said the probe was related to land compensation. The ED is learnt to have received a complaint against TDI in recent weeks regarding alleged irregularities in compensation for land acquired for the PR-6 road.

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According to sources, after land earmarked under the Master Plan received Change of Land Use (CLU) clearance, company officials allegedly transferred the land titles to some relatives to avail themselves of higher compensation. Later, the real estate firm approached the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), seeking cancellation of the registrations. The sources said another land-related case was also being probed by the ED.

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