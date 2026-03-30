icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / ED restitutes Rs 15,000-crore assets in Chandigarh-based Pearls Group ‘fraud’ case

ED restitutes Rs 15,000-crore assets in Chandigarh-based Pearls Group ‘fraud’ case

A special PMLA court orders the restitution of 455 immovable properties, with an approximate current market value of Rs 15,582 crore, to the Justice Lodha Committee

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:26 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has restored assets worth more than Rs 15,000 crore to a special Supreme Court-appointed committee so that investors allegedly cheated in a ponzi scam by Chandigarh-based PACL (Pearls Group) can get back their dues.

Advertisement

The alleged fraud is estimated to be worth Rs 48,000 crore.

Advertisement

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court ordered the restitution of 455 immovable properties, with an approximate current market value of Rs 15,582 crore, to the Justice Lodha Committee, the federal agency said in a statement.

Advertisement

Restitution or restoration of assets to the affected entities or victims of fraud, such as cheated banks, depositors and homebuyers, is a remedy available under the PMLA.

The ED probe from July 2016 stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case registered in 2014 against PACL Ltd, its late promoter Nirmal Singh Bhangoo and some others. The CBI FIR came on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Bhangoo died in August 2024.

In February 2016, the apex court directed market regulator SEBI to constitute a committee, chaired by former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha, to oversee the liquidation, and restitution of such assets.

As part of this probe, the ED has attached properties worth Rs 27,030 crore.

These assets are held in the name of PACL Ltd, its group/associate entities, and Bhangoo's family members/associates, including his wife Prem Kaur, daughters Barinder Kaur and Sukhwinder Kaur and sons-in-law Harsatinder Pal Singh Hayer and Gurpartap Singh.

The restitution of 455 properties by the special PMLA court marks a "significant" step towards recovery and refund of proceeds of crime to lakhs of investors who were defrauded under the PACL scheme, the agency said.

The ED remains committed to identifying, attaching and restituting all proceeds of crime in accordance with the law, it said.

The accused entities and individuals of PACL operated an "illegal" collective investment scheme, fraudulently mobilising more than Rs 60,000 crore from lakhs of investors across India under the guise of sale and development of agricultural land, according to the ED.

Investors were induced to invest through cash down payment and instalment payment plans and were made to sign "misleading" documents, including agreements, powers of attorney, and other instruments, it said.

"In the majority of cases, no land was ever delivered, and approximately Rs 48,000 crore remains unpaid to investors," the agency stated.

So far, five chargesheets have been filed by the ED in this case.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts