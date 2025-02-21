DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / ED searches Mohali premises of ‘suspect’ of Canada gold heist         

ED searches Mohali premises of ‘suspect’ of Canada gold heist         

Sources identify the man as Simran Preet Panesar, who is in his thirties
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:34 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday searched the Mohali premises of an alleged suspect in Canada's biggest-ever gold heist of more than USD 20 million, official sources said.

Sources identified the man as Simran Preet Panesar, who is in his thirties.

The man could not be contacted for comment.

Advertisement

The federal probe agency recently filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate the said loot from Canada's Pearson International Airport in April 2023.

The premises of Panesar in Punjab’s Mohali are being searched and the ED investigators would question him, sources said.

Advertisement

The ED had booked a case suo motu, without a request from Canada, as the PMLA allows for such an investigation into an instance of cross-border ramification where an Indian national is suspected to be involved.

The agency wants to probe if the "proceeds of crime" of this alleged heist travelled to India and if there were any beneficiaries here.

According to media reports, an air cargo container with gold bars was stolen from a secure storage facility at the said airport in 2023, possibly using fake documents.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper