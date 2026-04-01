ED seizes Rs 1.4 crore after raids in Bhullar money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 1.4 crore and recovered incriminating documents linked to money laundering activities in the case of suspended Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a senior ED officer, shared with The Tribune on Wednesday. Searches were carried out at 11 premises across Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar on Monday.

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The searches, conducted by the ED’s Chandigarh Zonal Office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, targeted premises linked to Bhullar, his associates — including property dealers — and suspected “benamidars”, the officer said, adding that further investigation is ongoing to uncover the nexus between property dealers, intermediaries and public servants associated with Bhullar.

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PROPERTIES ACQUIRED

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IN BENAMI NAMES

The ED investigation has revealed that substantial cash deposits and transfers were made in the bank accounts of various property dealers and associated persons — suspected “benamidars” — who had no legitimate source of income commensurate with their investments in land. The pattern and scale of transactions indicate that large amounts of unaccounted cash were routed through multiple accounts and layered in the bank accounts of suspected benamidars, before being utilised for acquisition of properties in their names.

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Original property documents recovered during searches at Bhullar’s Sector 40-B, Chandigarh, residence by the CBI earlier indicate his beneficial ownership of these assets. During Monday’s searches, evidence relating to multiple such properties — residential and agricultural assets located across Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Mohali and Zirakpur — was recovered and seized. All these transactions are under investigation, the officer said.

THE CASE BACKDROP

Bhullar and Sharda were arrested on October 16, 2025, in Rs 8-lakh bribery trap case. Searches at Bhullar’s Chandigarh residence had earlier yielded Rs 7.36 crore in cash, gold and silver worth Rs 2.32 crore, 26 luxury watches, four firearms, documents relating to over 50 immovable properties and five luxury vehicles — against a declared annual income of Rs 45.95 lakh for 2024-25. Both have remained in judicial custody since arrest. The Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed Bhullar’s regular bail plea on February 16.