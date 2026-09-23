ED stays put, mattresses arrive at GMADA headquarters in Mohali as officials brace for a long night

As Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the GMADA headquarters in Mohali stretched into the second day, the addition of more mattresses in the building on Wednesday indicated that the sleuths and the officials under investigation are in for a long haul.

The raids began on Tuesday morning and most of the officials and ED sleuths were not allowed to leave at night. Mattresses were brought in from a nearby gurdwara, while mini-buffet meals are being arranged by a local sweet shop owner.

Advertisement

One of the officers under investigation, Vikas Garg, Secretary, Housing, Punjab, was taken in an ED vehicle to his residence to freshen up on Wednesday afternoon. Interestingly, they allegedly left through a gate where no mediapersons were present and re-entered from the same gate, sources said.

Advertisement

As ED expanded the scope of its investigation after sealing three floors of the building, it sought more reinforcements. More than 100 personnel from ED and central forces are inside the building in Phase 8, Mohali, along with the officials under scanner. With night approaching, more mattresses were brought in to accommodate the raiding team and officials. They were seen being transported on a two-wheeler.