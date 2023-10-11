Edu instructors’ march to Haryana CM’s house thwarted

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 10

Members of the Work Education Instructors Committee, who have been protesting against the Haryana Government regarding their demands since June 22, were today stopped from marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence by the district administration and the police.

The committee members had decided to meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss their demands and other issues with him.

On being stopped from proceeding with the march, the members sat on the ground to register their protest against the government and “the officials who have been delaying the process”.

After hours of protest, a delegation of work instructors was finally taken to meet the Chief Principal Secretary to the CM, Rajesh Khullar, at his residence in Panchkula. He assured the delegation that their matter would be addressed and told them to meet him again on Saturday. After the assurance, the employees returned to their protest site.

Rajat Bhatt, state president of the committee, and his team decided that they would continue the strike at the protest site until their demands were met.

Work education instructors have been working in various government schools of Haryana under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (Comprehensive Education) since August 2014.

The ongoing protest at Shiksha Sadan in Sector 5 here was initiated by teachers on June 22 to press the government to fulfil their demands. Among other things, teh teachers have been demanding to be included in the Bylaws 2013 framed by a council.

Earlier, during the dharna, four members of the committee had observed a fast unto death for six consecutive days from August 2. The workers ended their fast after Khullar assured them that their demands would be fulfilled.

