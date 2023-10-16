Edu Ministry revives 500 ‘lapsed’ teaching posts

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 15

The Ministry of Education has revived 500 “lapsed” teaching positions in schools here. These posts have been vacant for about 15-20 years.

The posts include 74 of Nursery Teacher Training (NTT), 127 Junior Basic Training (JBT), seven of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT, vocational), 268 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and 24 of PGT.

The move is aimed at addressing the critical issue of understaffing, which has resulted in classes with a high number of students and enhanced pupil-teacher ratio (PTR), impacting the quality of education in government schools. The UT Education Department had made a proposal to revive 997 vacant posts. Of these, the Government of India has sanctioned revival of 500.

In April, the government had revived 536 teaching posts in various cadres of Government School Education in Chandigarh. Now, with the official sanction dated October 13, 500 more teaching posts have been revived. Some of these positions have remained unfilled for over two decades.

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, said, “The School Education Department, Chandigarh, has worked tirelessly with the ministries of the Government of India for the revival of these teaching positions. We have initiated the recruitment process for various cadres.” Lapsed posts refer to positions that were created and sanctioned by the government but have remained vacant for an extended period of time. When these positions are left unfilled for an extended period, these are considered “lapsed” because these have not been actively occupied or utilised as originally intended.

The positions

Recruitment process underway

