Education Department introduces dress code for government school teachers in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Education Department has ordained a dress code for teachers in the government schools of the city.

“The uniform specifications of the dress outlines that female employees will don sarees, salwar kameez, while male employees will wear formal shirts and trousers,” the department said in an official release issued on Saturday.

“This change is aimed at unifying the appearance of educators, fostering a sense of professionalism, and creating an environment conducive to learning,” it said.

With the dress code for teachers, Chandigarh becomes the first state/UT to implement this in government schools, it said.

“In a significant move towards enhancing the professional environment within educational institutions, the Chandigarh Education Department, acting on the advice of the Administrator UT Chandigarh, has implemented and inducted a uniform for teachers across government schools,” it said.

The initiative has been first introduced in the PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 14, Dhanas, Chandigarh, the release said.

The decision has been praised by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, it added. “A unified dress code not only promotes equality among staff but also instils a sense of pride and professionalism,” Kataria, according to the release, said.

The department said it seeks to introduce it across schools before the commencement of classes after the summer vacation.

“By standardising attire, teachers will present a more professional image, thereby setting a positive example for students. A uniform dress code minimises socio-economic disparities among staff, fostering a more inclusive atmosphere. A cohesive appearance can improve team spirit and morale among educators,” it said.