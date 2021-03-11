Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Technology Enabling Centre, Panjab University, in collaboration with Design Innovation Centre, (organised a declamation contest on the topic, “Holistic approach to science and technology for sustainable future”, to celebrate National Technology Day. Ramneek Kaur from ECE (UIET) secured first position, followed by Harleen Kaur from CSE (UIET) at second spot and Chaitanya from EEE (UIET) at third.

Seminar on ‘Save Soil’

The Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, along with Isha Foundation, organised a seminar on “Save Soil”, a global movement initiated by Sadhguru. It was aimed at creating awareness on degrading soil health and to activate support for the movement. Prof Nisha Aggarwal, Principal, shared her views on the relationship between human life and soil and threw light on practices to regenerate the soil quality. The students displayed educative posters on the topic.