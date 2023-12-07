Educational trip organised

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

Students of class 10 were taken on an educational trip to Virasat-e-Khalsa museum where they gained knowledge about the rich culture and heritage of Sikh history through pictorial and visual forms. The students were delighted to witness different facts of Sikh history from the 15th century till present era.

Solitaire International, Panchkula

The annual fun carnival, ‘Pirates of Caribbean’, of the school was organised and it themed around the popular movie, Pirates of the Caribbean. The carnival was a riot of colour, sound and activities. From treasure hunts to thrilling challenges, there was something for everyone at the event. The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the sea terror, which saw a good number of students navigating a series of challenges, including walking the plank and swinging.

Mount Carmel, Zirakpur

The school celebrated its 8th founders’ week and annual day, ‘Panache’, at Tagore Theatre. The chief guests at the event were SP (City) Mridul and his wife, while city magistrate KD Pandey was the special guest of honour. The performances beautifully illustrated the rich tapestry of cultures within the school and celebrated the unique talent of each student. Awards were presented to the students, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

