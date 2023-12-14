Effluent treatment plants to come up at 2 gaushalas

Chandigarh, December 13
The city Municipal Corporation has started the work of installation of effluent treatment plants (ETPs) at gaushalas in Sectors 45 and 25.
Mayor Anup Gupta today inaugurated the work of installation of an ETP with 40 kl per day (KLD) capacity at the Sector 45 gaushala and a 20 KLD capacity at the Sector 25 gaushala. MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, MC officials and prominent persons of the area were present on the occasion.
The Mayor said the ETP coming up at the Sector 25 gaushala would cost nearly Rs 1.01 crore and the Sector 45 ETP nearly Rs 1.51 crore. The two units would be ready in two months, he added.
Gupta said it was essential to construct ETPs to treat the liquid excreta of animals, which need to be treated to acceptable standards before discharging into the estate sewerage system.
He said it was crucial to treat this waste to prevent any harmful impact on the environment and maintain the hygiene and sanitation levels of the city.
The civic body has planned to install ETPs at all gaushalas.
