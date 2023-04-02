Eight arrested for thefts in Panchkula dist

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 1

The local police today claimed to have arrested eight persons for their involvement in five incidents of theft.

In the first case, Vikram Singh, alias Vikky, a resident of Ballopur village in Lalru, was arrested for stealing a bike from outside the Hartron centre in Sector 2 on May 4, 2021. He was produced in court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

The police said they arrested Vijay Kumar, a native of Shergarh Bangar village in Mathura district of UP, and Saurabh, a resident of Mauli Jagran, who had tried to steal copper wire from an AC located on the rooftop of a hotel on February 28 this year. They were produced in court, which remanded them in two-day police custody.

The Sector 19 crime branch team arrested Rahul, a resident of New Indira Colony near Mani Majra, Chandigarh, and Babloo, alias Nanhe, a resident of Gandhi Colony in Bhainsa Tibba, Sector 4, MDC. They had allegedly stolen Rs 9,000 from a car after breaking its glass on March 26. The suspects have been sent to judicial custody. The police had recovered the stolen money from them.

The police spokesman said Kartik Piplani and Karan Bhangolia, both residents of Kalka, had been arrested for stealing brass and copper utensils from Bala Ji temple in Kalka on March 24. They have been remanded in one-day police custody.

Meanwhile, the Pinjore police arrested Vikas Kumar, a resident of Firozabad in UP, for stealing an Innova car parked in front of a hotel. The suspect was produced in court, which remanded him to five-day police custody to recover the car as well to arrest his accomplices.