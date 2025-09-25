Eight vehicles gutted near Phase 8 police station in Mohali

Eight vehicles parked in an open area near the Phase 8 police station were gutted in a fire on Wednesday morning. The vehicles were declared case properties by court.

It took two fire tenders half an hour to douse the flames. The exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, even as fire officials said road work and welding job were going on in the area. Many police stations in Mohali have case properties lying in the open. Recently, several vehicles were gutted near the Balongi police station.