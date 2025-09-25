DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Eight vehicles gutted near Phase 8 police station in Mohali

Eight vehicles gutted near Phase 8 police station in Mohali

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vehicles burnt in a fire on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

Eight vehicles parked in an open area near the Phase 8 police station were gutted in a fire on Wednesday morning. The vehicles were declared case properties by court.

Advertisement

It took two fire tenders half an hour to douse the flames. The exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, even as fire officials said road work and welding job were going on in the area. Many police stations in Mohali have case properties lying in the open. Recently, several vehicles were gutted near the Balongi police station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts