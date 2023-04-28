Eighth liquor vend auction a flop show

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Even after reducing the reserve price by up to 25 per cent, the UT Excise and Taxation Department has failed to find buyers during the eighth auction held today for the allotment of the remaining 22 liquor vends.

Of the 95 liquor vends, 73 have been sold so far.

In the seventh auction, three liquor vends were sold. The sixth auction failed to find any takers. Now, the department has decided to hold the ninth auction on May 1.

In the sixth auction held on April 11, the department did not receive even a single bid despite slashing the reserve price by 20 per cent. The department had managed to sell only four of the remaining 29 liquor vends in its fifth auction held on April 6.

During the fourth auction on March 31, seven liquor vends were auctioned out of 36. In the four auctions held on March 15, 21, 27 and 31, the department managed to sell only 66 vends. In the first auction held on March 15, only 43 of the 95 liquor vends went under the hammer.

Last year, the department had held seven auctions, yet three of the 96 vends had gone unsold.

An official said the auction would continue till all vends were sold. On reducing the reserve price further, the department was yet to take a decision, he said.

For 2023-24, the department has fixed a revenue target of Rs 830 crore from the licence fee of liquor vends. However, the department has so far earned nearly Rs 400 crore.

The liquor vend at Dhanas, located near Mullanpur, which fetched the highest bid in the past two years failed to find any takers this time again. Last year, the vend had received the highest-ever bid of Rs 12.78 crore against the reserve price of Rs 10.39 crore. In 2021, it fetched Rs 11.55 crore against the reserve price of Rs 7.95 crore.

A contractor said the Punjab Excise Policy has impacted the auction in the city. There is a negligible value-added tax (VAT) in Punjab, just 1 per cent of the ex-distillery price or EDP. This means that VAT on Rs 1,000 bottle is just Rs 100. Whereas in Chandigarh, they charge 12.5 percent VAT, he said.

The excise fee in Punjab is just 1 per cent while in Chandigarh it ranges between Rs 445 to Rs 3,500 per case, which is a lot more.

In UT, there is a fixed liquor quota of 18 lakh liquor boxes a year, whereas in Punjab, the quota is open, which means contractors can lift 100 cases or 1,000 cases and there is no restriction.