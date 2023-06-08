Ekam sails into tennis semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Ekam defeated Vedisha in straight sets 6-2 6-1 to move into girls’ U-14 semifinals of the ongoing Chandigarh Tennis School AITA Talent Hunt (TS-7) Tennis Tournament here. Aahana outplayed Riya 6-1 6-0, while Florence beat Samira 6-0 6-1. Jiana also moved ahead by defeating Aanya 6-4 6-2.

In the boys’ category, top seed Tejas outplayed Aarav Bishnoi without conceding a single game, while Aayan defeated Tanmay 6-2 6-3. Kanwar Singh routed second seed Ashish Kumar 6-2 6-0 and Mohit got the better of Abhay 6-2 6-4.

In the boys’ doubles quarterfinals, the pair of Tejas and Mohit sent Udayjot and Ashish packing 6-3 6-4. Tanmay and Ayaan triumphed over Oyatharth and Abhay 6-4 4-6 11-9.