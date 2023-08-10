Ekampreet grabs gold at inter-school meet

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 9

Ekampreet Singh claimed boys’ U-11 title during the Inter-school Paddle Slash Table Tennis Tournament at Gillco International School. Naman Basra claimed the second position, while Aarav Garg and Rayaan Man Singh claimed the joint third position.

Mehreen won the girls’ U-11 title, followed by Kaashvi at second position. Satakshi and Sharmila shared the third position. In the boys’ U-14 category, Mentaab Dhanoa won the boys’ title, followed by Prithvi Man Singh at second position. Tushan and Aaryan Saini claimed the joint third position.

Rabhya Dhawan won the girls’ title by defeating Akaalroop. Navya and Nandini claimed the joint third position. In the boys’ U-17 category, Prabhnoor Singh and Eshann Vashisht claimed the first two positions, respectively. Mehtaab and Aarav Jain finished at the third position. Kamya Sharma won the girls’ event, followed by Harmer at second. Navya and Pragya Singh claimed the joint third position.

#Mohali