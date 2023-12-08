Elderly couple hit by tenants in Panchkula, FIR lodged

Panchkula, December 7
A resident of Sector 10 and his wife were allegedly beaten up by their tenants here. Sanjeev Walia, 64, alleged he sustained a fracture in his finger and his wife injuries on her head.
Walia said he had given the first floor of his house on rent to Arun Garg and his wife Jigyasa Garg, but despite repeated requests, they did not submit relevant documents and refused to sign the rent deed.
He said when he told them to vacate the house, they refused and instead attacked him and his wife. The Panchkula police have registered a case against Garg and his wife under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
