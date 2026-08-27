Elderly couple returning from gurdwara killed in Fatehgarh Sahib road accident

Three individuals, including an elderly couple, were killed in two separate road accidents in Fatehgarh Sahib district. In the first incident, a 70-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife were killed after their scooter was hit by a speeding truck near Naungawan village on the Sirhind-Morinda road. The deceased have been identified as Dharamvir Singh and his wife Shashi Bala, residents of Sector 41B, Chandigarh.

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According to the police, the couple had visited Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and were returning home on their scooter when the truck (PB-65-BE-6402) rammed into them. Both died on the spot. Assistant Sub-Inspector Harpinder Singh of the Bassi Pathana police station said the truck driver, identified as Daljit Singh, was booked based on a complaint lodged by the deceaseds’ son, Gurpreet Singh. The truck and scooter are in possession of the police, while the bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

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In another accident, a man was killed and another injured after two motorcycles collided near Bahlolpur village. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh. His father, Harmesh Singh of Pola village, told the Mulepur police that he and his son were returning home from a plumbing house call when a motorcycle (PB-10-G-5779) from the opposite direction collided with their bike. Gurpreet, who was riding pillion, was thrown onto the road and died of serious injuries. The police have registered a case against the other motorcycle rider and launched an investigation.