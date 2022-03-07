Elderly man attacked at bus stand

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 6

A 63-year-old man was attacked by two-three unidentified persons at the bus stand while he was returning from the RTA office. The incident took place on Friday afternoon.

Surender Singh, a resident of Sector 5, told the police that two-three youngsters charged at him with sticks on the bus stand premises. He added that the attackers started beating him with the sticks. Before leaving, the suspects also threatened to kill the complainant.

Meanwhile, the complainant underwent treatment at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6. A case in this regard was registered under Sections 323, 324, 34 and 506 of the the Indian Penal Code.