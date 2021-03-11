Ambala: Elderly man gets 10-yr RI for sexually harassing minor girl

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 9

The court of Aarti Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, has sentenced a 73-year-old man to undergo 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually harassing an 11-year-old girl in 2018.

The victim, a student of Class VII from Mullana, in her complaint to the police, had stated that when she went to buy grocery items from a grocery store run by Harbans Lal, the accused kissed her and touched her private parts.

He also threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone. As she was not able to narrate the incident, she wrote a note and gave it to her mother.

The fast-track court, constituted under the POCSO Act, held Harbans guilty under Sections 6 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Section 506 of the IPC, and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him.

Public prosecutor Surjeet Singh said Harbans Lal was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and fined Rs 25,000 under Section 6, sentenced to five-year RI and fined Rs 15,000 under Section 10 of the POCSO Act, and three-year RI under Section 506 of the IPC. The sentences would run concurrently.

#Ambala