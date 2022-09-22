Elderly man molests minor girl in Panchkula, nabbed

Panchkula, September 21
The Panchkula police today claimed to have arrested a 62-year-old man for molesting a minor girl while giving tuition to her. The accused has been identified as Surinder Yadav, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula.
According to the police, the complainant told the police that her daughter was taking tuition from the accused. She said her daughter told him that she would not go to attend the tuition class as the tutor touched her with bad intention.
A case under Section 8 of the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused at the Sector 20 police station. The police said the accused, who was arrested on Tuesday, was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody.
