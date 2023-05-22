Elderly man run over by truck

Mohali, May 21
A 78-year-old man was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck near the Phase 6 chowk yesterday.
The victim, identified as Ramchander Mahimi, was going on his two-wheeler to fetch his granddaughter from school in Sector 44. After the accident, truck driver Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Ballo Majra, fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. Passers-by rushed the victim to the Phase 6 hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
A case of negligent driving has been registered.
