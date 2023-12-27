Elderly woman gagged, two decamp with Rs 3L, jewellery

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 26

Two unidentified miscreants bundled up a 70-year-old-woman in a bathroom and took away Rs 3 lakhs and 150gm gold from Shivjot Enclave on Monday evening around 9 pm.

The owner of the house, Rajnish Kumar, said his wife and children had gone for winter vacations. Kumar left the house for some work around 9pm while his mother Asha was at home.

A few minutes later, two unidentified persons knocked on the door, claiming that Rajneesh had sent them to drop some goods at home. As the elderly woman opened the door, the duo pushed her down, tied and locked her in the bathroom.

The miscreants stole money and gold before fleeing. The incident came to light when Kumar returned home late at night. The police reached the spot and began investigation. A case has been registered.

