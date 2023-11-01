Election Commission reviews preparations for Lok Sabha polls

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) held one-day conference-cum-review meeting with the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and State Police Nodal Officers (SPNOs) of eight states and UTs in view of the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, here on Tuesday.

CEOs and State Police Nodal Officers of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Ladakh gave detailed presentations about the preparations for the forthcoming elections. The ECI team were apprised of law and order situation in the states, voter and polling stations details.

#Lok Sabha