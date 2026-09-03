Election panel to hold draw of lots for Chandigarh MC ward reservation

The UT State Election Commission will hold the draw of lots on September 11 to finalise the reservation status of 35 wards ahead of the proposed Municipal Corporation elections in December.

Under the reservation of wards, 12 will be reserved for women — three for Scheduled Caste women and nine for women from the general category. Another seven wards will be reserved for the Scheduled Caste category. Wards with a higher Scheduled Caste population, based on the 2011 Census, will be given priority, while the rotation system will also play a key role in determining the final reservation pattern.

Advertisement

The State Election Commission has issued notices to the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, CPI (M) and National People’s Party to ensure their participation in the process. Due to limited seating capacity at the venue, each party will be allowed to send a maximum of five representatives.