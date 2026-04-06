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Home / Chandigarh / Elections to Bar associations of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to be held on May 15

Elections to Bar associations of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to be held on May 15

Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana announces election schedule, 30 percent women reservation mandatory  

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:49 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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The elections of the Bar Associations of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh will be held on May 15, with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana announcing the schedule on Monday.

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In a letter to all Bar Associations, Justice Jaishree Thakur (Retd.), former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Returning Officer of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, stated that the election schedule has been issued in view of a communication received from the Bar Council of India dated April 3.

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All Bar Associations have been directed to strictly adhere to the schedule in letter and spirit. The letter further noted that, as per the Supreme Court of India’s order dated January 16, 30% representation for women lawyers must be ensured in the posts of office bearers and executive members in all Bar Associations.

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Associations failing to meet this requirement must take necessary remedial steps.

Voting rights will be limited to advocates enrolled with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. The Returning Officer or Election Committee, appointed as per the respective constitutions or bye-laws of the Bar Associations, will issue detailed schedules regarding nomination filing, scrutiny, withdrawal, and the final list of candidates.

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The entire election process is to be completed by May 15, the date fixed for polling and declaration of results.

The letter also prohibits candidates and their agents from organising any parties or large gatherings, directly or indirectly. Any violation may lead to cancellation of candidature.

Additionally, election appeals, pamphlets, or flex boards are not permitted to be displayed in chambers or on court premises.

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