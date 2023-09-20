Electrocution: Gym owner arrested for negligence

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 19

The owner of a gymnasium at Jagatpura was arrested for causing death by negligence after a Phase 11 youth was electrocuted on September 16.

Kamal Singh was electrocuted to death at Bisht gym owned by Mukesh Rawat.

On the complaint of the victim’s mother Charanjit Kaur, a case under Section 304A of the IPC was registered at the Sohana police station.

The youth had gone to the gym around 7 pm and his mother received a call from his friend around 8 pm to inform that her son had been electrocuted.

