Electrocution sparks public anger over PSPCL infrastructure in Nayagaon

A day after the death of Nayagaon resident Mewa Lal, 48, near an electrified pole in Safeda Colony, residents are boiling in anger over the crumbling PSPCL infrastructure and two deaths due to electrocution in a month.

PSPCL officials have launched a major exercise to remove unauthorised wires in residential areas of Nayagaon. Locals, however, said, it was too late and too little.

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Irate residents alleged that the area was rife with exposed electricity wires, illegal “kundis”, tilted power poles and a mesh of telecommunication cables. They also criticised the PSPCL for failing to address these issues.

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Public anger is brewing as it is the second death in a month’s time, allegedly due to electrocution and waterlogging. On August 8, an eight-year-old girl, Mansi, daughter of a migrant labourer, was electrocuted in a similar fashion near Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon.

Residents alleged that cases of stray cattle getting electrocuted were common in the area as power meters were placed barely a foot above the ground level at several places.

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Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had warned PSPCL officials that “personal responsibility” would be fixed if remedial steps were not taken.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased were reluctant to cremate the body till appropriate action was taken against negligent officials. A son of the deceased blamed the districtgarurav administration and PSPCL officials for the death of his father and demanded action against officials. However, the police pacified the family following which the cremation took place in Sector 25, Chandigarh, on Saturday.

Mewa Lal was electrocuted after coming in contact with an electrified pole near a pool of water in Safeda Colony. The father of three and the sole breadwinner of the family remained in the stagnant water for nearly one and a half hours as no one came forward to help, residents said. PSPCL officials have reportedly agreed to forward his case for appropriate compensation.

Autopsy report records asphyxia as cause of death

The medico-legal report and post-mortem examination report recoded the cause of death as asphyxia (lack of oxygen). Kharar subdivisional hospital SMO Sukhjeet Singh Bawa has recorded “asphyxia, which was ante-mortem in nature and sufficient to cause death” against the column ‘Cause of death’ in the medico-legal report.