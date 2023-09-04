Eleven from tricity feted with 'Teacher Excellence Award'

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 3

Ahead of Teachers’ Day, the Fourth Teacher Excellence Award function was organised by Manav Mangal Group of Schools in collaboration with Dr GC Mishra Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust here.

Eleven exceptional teachers from the tricity, Punjab and Haryana were conferred awards. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig felicitated the teachers in the presence of the guest of honour, GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

#Mohali