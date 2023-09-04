Eleven from tricity feted with 'Teacher Excellence Award'

Mohali, September 3
Ahead of Teachers’ Day, the Fourth Teacher Excellence Award function was organised by Manav Mangal Group of Schools in collaboration with Dr GC Mishra Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust here.
Eleven exceptional teachers from the tricity, Punjab and Haryana were conferred awards. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig felicitated the teachers in the presence of the guest of honour, GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
PM Modi discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal
Says by 2047, India to be developed nation, winning battle a...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'