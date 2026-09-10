Embrace AI, but preserve human touch: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to doctors

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria called upon young medical students to uphold service, compassion, ethical conduct and professional excellence throughout their careers while addressing the 35th Annual Day Celebration and White Coat Ceremony for the MBBS Batch-2026 of Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH-32) on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said the white coat was not merely a uniform but a symbol of trust, responsibility, compassion and professional integrity. He urged the students to strive not only to become successful doctors but also professionals whom patients could trust.

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The Administrator highlighted the growing excellence of medical education in India and stressed the need to increase the number of medical seats in Chandigarh, noting that patients from neighbouring states frequently turn to the city, particularly for critical and specialised medical care.

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Congratulating Director-Principal Prof Ravneet Kaur, faculty members, staff, students and parents, Kataria appreciated GMCH-32’s contribution to medical education, healthcare and research. He noted that the institution, established in 1991 with an initial MBBS intake of 50 students, had grown into a leading medical institution with 200 MBBS seats and more than 1,119 beds, offering undergraduate, postgraduate and super-specialty courses.

He also appreciated GMCH-32 for securing the 15th position nationally in the India Today Rankings 2026 in the Medical category.

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Kataria said the true measure of a medical institution lay not merely in rankings or infrastructure but in the quality of patient care, meaningful research, world-class education and compassionate service. He called for greater emphasis on research and innovation, patient-centred learning, emergency and critical care, effective grievance redressal and the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and digital technologies without compromising the human connection at the heart of healthcare.

Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar emphasised the importance of listening to patients and developing a personal connect with them to build trust and support.