Emergency ‘heroes’ felicitated in Chandigarh

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, SHoDH Panjab University, in collaboration with ABVP Chandigarh organised a felicitation ceremony to honour the individuals who stood firm against the Emergency period.

Chief Guest, Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India and former MP, and other heroes shared their experience from the period.

Nagesh Thakur, former National President of ABVP, was the Guest of Honor. “Democracy is root of India those who spoke against the government were brutally tortured, also, emphasizing the critical role played by students and youth in resisting the Emergency and preserving constitutional freedoms,” said Thakur.

Special Guest, Deshraj Tandon, a social worker (Varisht Samaj Sevi), shared reflections on the struggles faced during the Emergency and the unwavering spirit of those who resisted.

The enthusiastic particpation in the event reflected the enduring significance of the Emergency in India's democratic journey, said Kartic Sharma, Convenor, SHoDH, Punjab.