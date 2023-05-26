Employee held for Rs 6.9L loot at petrol station

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 25

The Panchkula police have arrested an employee of a petrol pump at Pinjore for stealing Rs 6.90 lakh from the pump.

According to the police, complainant Rohit Malik had reported that he had a petrol pump on the Pinjore-Baddi road. On May 23, unidentified persons arrived at the pump and broke all the CCTV cameras. The suspects then broke into the store room where cash was kept.

The miscreants managed to steal Rs 6.90 lakh and escaped from the spot.

The police were informed about the incident and a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC was registered at the Pinjore police station.

During investigation, the police arrested the prime suspect, identified as Nishant Patial, a native of Bilaspur district. The police said they had recovered Rs 5.40 lakh of the looted money from him.

The suspect had been working at the petrol pump for the past a year and a half.

The police said the probe was on to identify the other persons involved in the crime.