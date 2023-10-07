Employee unions call on Adviser, flag pay anomaly

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

Graduate clerks of the Chandigarh Common Cadre Employees Union met UT Adviser Dharam Pal under the leadership of city BJP president Arun Sood.

Those who have additional computer qualification said despite getting central pay scale, they were getting Rs 1,900 as basic pay on the lines of matriculate clerks, whereas graduate clerks with additional qualification should get Rs 2,800. The Adviser had assured to rectify the anomaly, they said. The delegation included Parveen Goyal, Maninder, Pankaj, Paramdeep Kaur, Deepika and BJP leaders Naresh Panchal and Ravindra Malik.

Meanwhile, the Union of Assistant Professors of Government Colleges (Contractual) comprising Chander Jaswal, Ritesh Nagpal, Mohit Verma, Gaurav Dutt, under the leadership of Arun Sood, demanded pay scales on the lines of the 7th Pay Commission.

They said they had been working in the department for over 20 years and their job security should be the responsibility of the Administration. The Advisor reportedly gave them an assurance on the matter.

